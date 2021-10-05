RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading Down 8.4%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

Rhön-Klinikum AG engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates hospitals and medical care centers that offers basic and standard, intermediate, maximum, and specialist care. Outpatient-inpatient basic and standard care is offered in portal clinics and medical care centers. The company was founded by Eugen Münch in 1973 and is headquartered in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

