Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

