Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYSI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $589.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

