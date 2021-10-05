Rhumbline Advisers Has $133,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 93,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pioneer Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

