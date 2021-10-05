Rhumbline Advisers Has $202,000 Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

