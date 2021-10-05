Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $176,000 Investment in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 265,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303,445 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $285.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

