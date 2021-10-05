Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $233,000 Investment in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

In related news, President Graham Fleming purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Johan Gericke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 over the last 90 days.

Shares of FOA opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

