Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.