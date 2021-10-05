Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.54. 26,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,443,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,720 shares of company stock worth $47,484,376 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $390,228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 1,744.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $4,480,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

