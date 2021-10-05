Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) Short Interest Up 83.6% in September

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,900 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ROT stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Rotor Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

