Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

ROYMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.37. 11,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

