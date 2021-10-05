Rune (RUNE) Price Up 33% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Rune coin can now be bought for $248.50 or 0.00497272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $52,721.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.09 or 0.99880721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.93 or 0.06729529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

