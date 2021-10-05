Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUSMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

