Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 206,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

