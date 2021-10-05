Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 199 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBRE. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Agricole reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.83. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £530 million and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,466 shares of company stock worth $2,446,595.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.