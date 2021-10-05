Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,277. The company has a market capitalization of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
SB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
