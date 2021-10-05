SafeCoin Price Up 58% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and $124,474.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,884.16 or 1.00073125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00072200 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00350147 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.00611097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00246430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00057240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000802 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

