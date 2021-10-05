salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,635 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $270.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.
CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
