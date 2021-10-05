salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,635 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $270.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

