Scala (XLA) Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Scala has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $3,993.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00107122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00142089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,202.51 or 1.00085410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.85 or 0.06840547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

