Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the August 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGSY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.