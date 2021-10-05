Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 9.3% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,149,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,769,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,950,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,467,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 7,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,488. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.