Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,500. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

