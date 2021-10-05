Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,741 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 757.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

