Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $392.86 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.61.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

