Scotia Capital Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $589,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 522,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

