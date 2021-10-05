Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $571,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

CDW opened at $182.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

