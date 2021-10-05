Scotiabank Lowers Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.37% from the company’s previous close.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.58.

EDV stock traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.34. 379,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,674. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

