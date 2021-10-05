SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $561.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

