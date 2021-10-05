SEEN Price Reaches $3.06 on Major Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $15,672.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SEEN has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

