Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKM opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

