Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Betterware de Mexico worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. Analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

