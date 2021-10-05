Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.