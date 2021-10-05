Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

