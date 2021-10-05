Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 8,286 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

