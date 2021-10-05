SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 148,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

