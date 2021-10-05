Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $126.52 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

