SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.