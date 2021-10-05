SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parsons by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Parsons by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

