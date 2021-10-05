SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,571 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE LNC opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

