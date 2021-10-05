SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.