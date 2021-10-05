SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.86.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $435.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

