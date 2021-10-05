SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,551 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $386.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average of $370.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.