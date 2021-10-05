SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Down 39.5% in September

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGOC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. SGOCO Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

