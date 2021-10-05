Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.10. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $845.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $94,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,464 shares of company stock valued at $491,149. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.