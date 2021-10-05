Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,062,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,883 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $88,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after buying an additional 4,131,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shaw Communications by 66.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 7,824.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,641,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

