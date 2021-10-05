Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

