Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 710 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QCR were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

