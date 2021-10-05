Shell Asset Management Co. Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. Research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.