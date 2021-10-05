Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

