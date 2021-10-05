Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.80.

LAD stock opened at $314.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.98. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

